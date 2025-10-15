 Industry minister to visit U.S. this week for follow-up negotiations on tariff deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:46
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan speaks at a parliamentary audit session held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 13. [NEWS1]

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan will visit Washington this week to hold follow-up negotiations with the Donald Trump administration on a framework tariff agreement reached earlier, his office said on Wednesday.
 
Kim will depart for Washington on Thursday to hold talks with U.S. trade officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo headed to the U.S. capital earlier this week.
 
Since striking the bilateral framework trade deal in late July, Seoul and Washington have been working to settle their differences over how to finance the $350 billion investment Korea plans to make in the United States and share profits.
 
Seoul has been seeking to fund the planned investment mostly with loans and credit guarantees, while the United States is demanding direct investment.
 
Earlier this week, the presidential office said the U.S. administration has responded to some revised proposals related to the investment package.

