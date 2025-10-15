More Korean YouTubers making serious money, says tax service
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 17:23 Updated: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:23
More than 4,000 one-person media creators in Korea earned over 100 million won ($70,400) in 2023, marking a sharp rise that highlights the growing economic power of YouTubers and other digital content creators.
A total of 4,011 YouTubers reported income exceeding 100 million won for the 2023 tax year, according to data on YouTuber earnings from 2021 to 2023 submitted by the National Tax Service to Rep. Cha Gyu-geun of the Rebuilding Korea Party on the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The tally of high-earning YouTubers grew from 2,449 in 2021 to 3,359 in 2022, then reached over 4,000 in 2023. The figure rose 63.8 percent in two years. Men accounted for 2,088 and women 1,923.
Creators in their 30s formed the largest group. Among men, those in their 30s totaled 1,065, men in their 40s numbered 513 and those under 30 numbered 308. Among women, those in their 30s totaled 896, or 53.4 percent. Those under 30 numbered 772, and those in their 40s numbered 171.
The total number of people who reported YouTuber income reached 24,673 in 2023, up 52 percent from 16,228 in 2021. Aggregate reported income rose 64.9 percent over the same period, from 1.08 trillion won to 1.78 trillion won.
The statistics cover people whose primary business classification is “one-person media content creator” or who operate in “media content creation,” and include YouTubers, creators and streamers who post video content to platforms such as YouTube, Soop and Twitch.
Creators earn money not only from ads but also from donations, sponsorships and product placement and merchandise sales. The complex revenue mix has long prompted criticism that tax blind spots exist.
The National Tax Service said last year it identified 21 YouTubers who earned more than 100 million won but did not pay taxes and imposed 8.9 billion won in back taxes on them. The average assessment per person exceeded 420 million won.
“The industry keeps diversifying, and both the number of filers and total income rise each year,” Rep. Cha said. “The National Tax Service said it will open tax probes when it detects evasion by YouTubers who disguise income as donations, so authorities should enforce the law thoroughly to prevent blind spots.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
