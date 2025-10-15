 Foreigners' net purchase of Korean stocks hits 19-month high in September
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:29
A dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul on Oct. 15, 2025. [YONHAP]

Foreign investors' net investment in Korean stocks reached its highest level in more than a year and a half last month amid expectations of improved conditions in the chip industry, central bank data showed Wednesday.
 
Offshore investors purchased a net $4.34 billion worth of local stocks in September, marking the largest amount since February 2024, when net investment stood at $5.59 billion, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 
It marked the second consecutive month of net inflows in foreign securities investment, following $180 million in August.
 
Foreign investors also bought $4.78 billion worth of bonds in September, rebounding from a net selling of $770 million a month earlier.
 
"Foreign investment was focused on the electronics sector amid expectations of better conditions in the semiconductor industry," the BOK said. "The growth in bond investment was driven by rising demand for mid- to long-term bonds."
 
According to the Korea Exchange, its semiconductor index rose 26.8 percent, from 3,780.05 on Sept. 1 to 4,792.07 on Sept. 30, while the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 9 percent over the same period.
 
The central bank also noted that the Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar in September, falling to 1,402.9 won from August's 1,390.1 won.
 
Daily fluctuations in the won-dollar exchange rate decreased, averaging 3.9 won in September compared with 5.8 won a month earlier, the data showed.

Yonhap
