 Kospi tops 3,650 mark amid strong institutional buying, U.S. rate cut hopes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi tops 3,650 mark amid strong institutional buying, U.S. rate cut hopes

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:13
Kospi closes lower for two consecutive days due to trade conflicts between the United States and China on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

Kospi closes lower for two consecutive days due to trade conflicts between the United States and China on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

 
The Kospi surged past the 3,650 mark on Wednesday to reach another record high, buoyed by strong institutional buying and optimism over a potential U.S. interest rate cut.
 
The benchmark index closed at 3,657.28, up 2.68 percent from the previous session. After opening at 3,580.64, it climbed steadily through the day, touching an intraday high of 3,659.91. The index broke both its previous record closing high of 3,610.6 set on Friday and Tuesday’s intraday record of 3,646.77.
 

Related Article

 
Institutional investors led the rally, purchasing a net 750 billion won ($527.6 million) in shares, taking over from foreign investors, whose buying momentum slowed with a 160 billion won net purchase. Retail investors offloaded around 970 billion won.
 
The total market capitalization reached a new high of 3.01 quadrillion won.
 
Despite a mixed performance on Wall Street overnight, growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates soon lifted sentiment.
 
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a conference in Philadelphia on Tuesday that downside risks to employment appear to have increased, signaling support for further rate cuts. He also hinted that the central bank could end its quantitative tightening (QT), or balance sheet reduction, within the coming months.
 
“Powell emphasized the downside risks to employment over inflation uncertainty and suggested the possibility of ending QT, reinforcing the Fed’s dovish stance — a reassuring factor for the market,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
 
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responds to a question from the news media during a press conference, in Washington on Sept. 17. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responds to a question from the news media during a press conference, in Washington on Sept. 17. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Adding to the upbeat mood, new government real estate regulations released Wednesday are expected to shift investment funds from property to stocks. Analysts also noted that the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on industries such as shipbuilding appears limited.
 
Large-cap stocks led the gains, turning the board red — a sign of rising prices in local markets. Samsung Electronics jumped 3.71 percent to close at 95,000 won, marking an all-time closing high, while SK hynix rose 2.67 percent to 422,500 won. Samsung Biologics surged 9.74 percent on expectations of improved third-quarter earnings, and Doosan Enerbility gained 9.37 percent amid hopes of new orders.
 
The Kosdaq also rose 1.98 percent to close at 864.72.
 
The Korean won was quoted at 1,421.3 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m., down 0.68 percent from the previous session's close of 1,431 won.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HWANG EUI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Market Korea

More in Finance

Foreigners' net purchase of Korean stocks hits 19-month high in September

Kospi tops 3,650 mark amid strong institutional buying, U.S. rate cut hopes

Seoul stocks open higher amid U.S.-China trade tensions

As AI agents reshape finance, success hinges on balancing innovation and security

Finance chief to depart for Washington to attend G20, IMF, World Bank meetings

Related Stories

Korean stock, forex markets to close on Jan. 27 for temporary holiday

Stocks open lower on chip, battery losses

Auto sales by value hit record in 2021, while unit sales fall

Traditional market delivery

Kospi edges up despite Wall Street losses, Powell's gloomy outlook
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)