Seoul ADEX to showcase latest technologies in air, defense and space sectors
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 13:20
The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) 2025 will be held over eight days from Oct. 17 to 24. The event will take place in two locations: Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, from Oct. 17 to 19, and at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi, from Oct. 20 to 24. As Korea’s largest aerospace and defense trade show, Seoul ADEX has evolved from the Seoul Air Show launched in 1996 and has been recognized four times by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as one of Korea’s top global exhibitions.
Seoul ADEX 2025 is expected to feature a record 600 companies from 35 countries, surpassing the 550 companies from 34 countries in 2023. The Kintex venue will focus on business activities, with the indoor exhibition area expanding by 58 percent to a total of 49,000 square meters (527,432 square feet), ranking it among the world’s largest air shows — second only to the Paris Air Show (79,000 square meters) and comparable to the U.K.’s Farnborough International Airshow (49,000 square meters). A major highlight will be the New Technology Hall (2,260 square meters), dedicated to the space economy and advanced air mobility (AAM).
At the Seoul Airport venue, open to the public from Oct. 17 to 19, visitors can enjoy spectacular aerial demonstrations from the Korean Air Force’s Black Eagles and civilian aerobatic teams, as well as domestically produced aircraft. Additional public events will include drone competitions, aircraft boarding experiences, military band performances and taekwondo demonstrations.
Through its expanded scale and international participation, Seoul ADEX 2025 aims to strengthen Korea’s position as one of the world’s top four defense exporters, promote collaboration in space and AAM technologies and enhance public engagement and national pride.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
