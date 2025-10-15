 3 carmakers to recall over 42,000 vehicles due to faulty parts
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 09:59
Hyundai Motor's all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor, KG Mobility and Stellantis Korea will voluntarily recall more than 42,000 vehicles to address various component defects, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
 
The three companies are recalling a combined 42,388 units across four different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a press release.
 

The recalls were issued due to several defects, including a faulty charging door in Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 6 model, a possible power outage during driving caused by a defective high-voltage control system in KG Mobility's Musso EV, and a malfunction in the power electric system of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV imported by Stellantis Korea, according to the ministry.
 
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture established through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Group.
 
Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website.

Yonhap
