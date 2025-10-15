BTS members rake in $40M worth of earned media value during autumn fashion week events
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 15:20
- YOON SO-YEON
Members of boy band BTS created almost $40 million of earned media value (EMV) during the autumn fashion week events this year, according to data compiled by marketing platform Lefty.
Members RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook each took part in the fashion shows for the brands they are appointed as honorary ambassadors for — Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Dior, Celine and Calvin Klein, respectively — for their brands' 2026 spring/summer season collections.
According to influencer marketing platform Lefty, the BTS members created $39.26 million worth of EMV during the show. EMV refers to the sum of the value of earned media a brand receives through social media mentions and press coverage, and is also frequently used to measure the impact of an influential figure.
PR company Onclusive also pointed out that members Jin and RM were the two most-mentioned influencers during the Milan fashion week. Jin took up a whopping 37.5 percent of all fashion week mentions. Bandmate Jimin also took up 17.06 percent of all mentions during the Paris fashion week.
J-Hope took part in Louis Vuitton's 2025 Autumn/Winter men's collection show in January, during which he generated $6.68 million worth of EMV.
"BTS has once again proved that it is at the center of influence of the global fashion world," BTS's agency BigHit Music said on Wednesday. "The members have transcended music and have become leaders in the global trend encompassing fashion and culture at large."
