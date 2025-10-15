 Hanwha inks deal with U.S. firm to develop short takeoff and landing UAV
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:35
This photo, taken Oct. 14 and provided by Hanwha Aerospace Co., shows officials from the Korean defense company and U.S.-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) posing for a photo after signing an agreement to jointly develop a short take-off and landing (STOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) defense exhibition in Washington. [YONHAP]

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with U.S. defense company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) to jointly develop a short takeoff and landing (STOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), marking a major step forward in defense industry cooperation between Korea and the United States.
 
The deal to develop the Gray Eagle-STOL (GE-STOL) was signed during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) defense exhibition held in Washington on Tuesday, Hanwha said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
Under the agreement, the two companies will develop a prototype of the GE-STOL UAV, conduct its maiden flight in 2027 and make the first delivery to an international customer in 2028.
 
“Leveraging our expertise in fighter jet engines, radar and avionics, Hanwha is ready to become a comprehensive unmanned aviation company,” Hanwha Aerospace President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Son Jae-il said.
 
Hanwha Aerospace plans to establish a domestic production facility for the GE-STOL platform as part of its broader initiative to invest 750 billion won ($540 million) in its UAV business.
 
GA-ASI projects that global demand for the GE-STOL could reach 15 trillion won over the next decade.

