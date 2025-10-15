Hyundai to provide cars for diplomatic visitors during APEC
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 15:38
Hyundai Motor Group will provide a total of 192 vehicles for the diplomatic visitors of the 2025 APEC summit, set to take place in Gyeongju at the end of this month. It will be the first time in 20 years that Korea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, with the last held in Busan in 2005.
Hyundai Motor Group announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ APEC Preparatory Office to support vehicle operations for the 2025 APEC summit and the APEC ministerial meeting on foreign affairs and trade. Under the agreement, Hyundai will supply 113 Genesis G90s, 74 Genesis G80s, three Universe hydrogen electric buses and two Universe mobile offices — totaling 192 vehicles — to ensure smooth transportation for visiting leaders, delegations and ministerial-level officials.
The APEC summit will be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang and will be attended by heads of state, senior government officials from 21 member economies and global business leaders. Ahead of the summit, the APEC ministerial meeting on foreign affairs and trade will be held at the same venue on Oct. 29 and 30.
As chair of this year’s APEC, Korea will lead the summit under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper.” Hyundai’s strategy is to use the international diplomatic stage to showcase its premium and eco-friendly models to global dignitaries, offering a firsthand experience of the vehicles’ quality and brand value.
“It is meaningful to support the APEC summit, which is being held in Korea for the first time in 20 years,” said Hyundai Motor Vice President Kim Il-bum. “We will devote all our resources to help ensure the summit’s success.”
Hyundai Motor Group has also been providing vehicles for other high-level APEC meetings held in Korea this year, including the APEC energy ministerial meeting in Busan in August and the upcoming APEC finance ministers’ meeting and APEC structural reform ministerial meeting in Incheon in October.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO
