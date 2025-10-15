Samsung Electronics looks to join the smart headset market with Galaxy XR
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:18
Samsung Electronics will unveil its first extended reality (XR) headset Wednesday, Oct. 22, likely under the name “Galaxy XR.” Following Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s new smart glasses, the competition for wearable devices integrated with multimodal AI is heating up.
Samsung Electronics sent out invitations to a Galaxy event on Wednesday, announcing that it will reveal a headset running Google’s Android XR platform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22. The unveiling will be broadcast live on Samsung Newsroom and its YouTube channel.
The invitation features an image of the sun rising over a circular front panel of the device. In a promotional video, selecting the Brooklyn Bridge on screen transitions to real scenes of New York City, while a sports stadium scene shows live scores beside the viewer. The visuals hint at the immersive experiences the Galaxy XR aims to deliver when worn.
Samsung said its goal is to “open a new vision for the multimodal AI era and establish a new category of AI native devices.”
Multimodal AI refers to systems that can understand and process multiple types of data simultaneously — text, images, video and voice. Samsung’s approach signals a shift from smartphone centered AI to a future where head worn XR devices merge the real and virtual into new forms of AI user experience.
The XR headset will house two ultracompact, high resolution displays, creating realistic stereoscopic visuals in front of both eyes. Built-in microphones, speakers, sensors and cameras will allow the user to watch videos or control apps with voice, gestures or gaze — like using a PC or phone while wearing the headset.
Samsung first drew attention to its XR ambitions at the 2023 Galaxy Unpacked, when it announced a cooperation with Google and Qualcomm. Under the codename “Project Infinity,” the three companies have developed what will become the Galaxy XR.
The brain of the device will be a Snapdragon chipset specially optimized for XR by Qualcomm, and the operating system will be Google’s Android XR platform. Google’s Gemini AI assistant is expected to support various multimodal functions.
The product’s success will depend heavily on price and content ecosystem support. Apple’s Vision Pro, released in February last year, struggled in Korea due to its high price of 4.99 million won ($3,520) and weight of over 600 grams (21 ounces).
It was also criticized for lacking dedicated apps from major platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Netflix, weakening its content competitiveness.
The Galaxy XR is expected to weigh in the 500 gram range and be priced in the mid 2 million won range.
A major uncertainty is whether the next generation of wearable devices will be headsets or glasses. Meta is releasing light, easy to wear smart eyewear, and Apple and Samsung are reportedly developing smart glasses as well.
