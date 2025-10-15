 Samsung Electronics looks to join the smart headset market with Galaxy XR
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics looks to join the smart headset market with Galaxy XR

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:18
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics shows an invitation to a Galaxy event to unveil a new headset powered by the Android XR platform on Oct. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics shows an invitation to a Galaxy event to unveil a new headset powered by the Android XR platform on Oct. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics will unveil its first extended reality (XR) headset Wednesday, Oct. 22, likely under the name “Galaxy XR.” Following Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s new smart glasses, the competition for wearable devices integrated with multimodal AI is heating up.
 
Samsung Electronics sent out invitations to a Galaxy event on Wednesday, announcing that it will reveal a headset running Google’s Android XR platform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22. The unveiling will be broadcast live on Samsung Newsroom and its YouTube channel.
 

Related Article

 
The invitation features an image of the sun rising over a circular front panel of the device. In a promotional video, selecting the Brooklyn Bridge on screen transitions to real scenes of New York City, while a sports stadium scene shows live scores beside the viewer. The visuals hint at the immersive experiences the Galaxy XR aims to deliver when worn.
 
Samsung said its goal is to “open a new vision for the multimodal AI era and establish a new category of AI native devices.”
 
Multimodal AI refers to systems that can understand and process multiple types of data simultaneously — text, images, video and voice. Samsung’s approach signals a shift from smartphone centered AI to a future where head worn XR devices merge the real and virtual into new forms of AI user experience.
 
The XR headset will house two ultracompact, high resolution displays, creating realistic stereoscopic visuals in front of both eyes. Built-in microphones, speakers, sensors and cameras will allow the user to watch videos or control apps with voice, gestures or gaze — like using a PC or phone while wearing the headset.
 
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California on Sept. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California on Sept. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Samsung first drew attention to its XR ambitions at the 2023 Galaxy Unpacked, when it announced a cooperation with Google and Qualcomm. Under the codename “Project Infinity,” the three companies have developed what will become the Galaxy XR.
 
The brain of the device will be a Snapdragon chipset specially optimized for XR by Qualcomm, and the operating system will be Google’s Android XR platform. Google’s Gemini AI assistant is expected to support various multimodal functions.
 
The product’s success will depend heavily on price and content ecosystem support. Apple’s Vision Pro, released in February last year, struggled in Korea due to its high price of 4.99 million won ($3,520) and weight of over 600 grams (21 ounces).
 
A customer is seen experiencing Apple's Vision Pro released in Korea at the Apple Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 15, 2024. [APPLE]

A customer is seen experiencing Apple's Vision Pro released in Korea at the Apple Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 15, 2024. [APPLE]

 
It was also criticized for lacking dedicated apps from major platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Netflix, weakening its content competitiveness.
 
The Galaxy XR is expected to weigh in the 500 gram range and be priced in the mid 2 million won range.
 
A major uncertainty is whether the next generation of wearable devices will be headsets or glasses. Meta is releasing light, easy to wear smart eyewear, and Apple and Samsung are reportedly developing smart glasses as well.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Samsung Electronics Galaxy XR headset AI Apple Meta

More in Industry

Samsung, Hyosung, Hyundai attend Trilateral Executive Dialogue in Japan

Those look warm

U.S. asks Korea to adopt American reactors for Saudi bid, sparks accusations of interference

Samsung Electronics looks to join the smart headset market with Galaxy XR

Would you wait six hours for In-N-Out? 500 Koreans did.

Related Stories

LG pumps brakes on Meta partnership as headsets struggle to sell

Samsung, Qualcomm, Google vs. Apple in XR headsets

[NEWS IN FOCUS] XR headsets offer new opportunities to display makers

Samsung's Galaxy phones become a hit in Japan

Apple and Samsung to release competing smartphones on Friday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)