 Samsung Electronics to unveil AI-powered Galaxy XR headset next week
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 10:00
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics shows an invitation to a Galaxy event to unveil a new headset powered by the Android XR platform on Oct. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will unveil a new headset powered by the Android XR platform, enhanced with AI, next week.
 
The Galaxy XR will make its global debut next Wednesday through the company's website, according to Samsung Electronics.
 

"As a leader in mobile AI, Samsung is ushering in a new era by introducing a new category of AI-native devices," the company said in a release. "At the heart of this vision is Android XR, a powerful platform optimized with AI embedded right from the start."
 
Android XR, co-developed by Samsung Electronics, Google and Qualcomm Inc., is an extended reality (XR) operating system designed to support XR devices such as headsets and smart glasses.
 
The Galaxy XR, code-named Project Moohan, will be the first device to run on Android XR.
 

