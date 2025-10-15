Samsung Electronics to unveil AI-powered Galaxy XR headset next week

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will unveil a new headset powered by the Android XR platform, enhanced with AI, next week.The Galaxy XR will make its global debut next Wednesday through the company's website, according to Samsung Electronics."As a leader in mobile AI, Samsung is ushering in a new era by introducing a new category of AI-native devices," the company said in a release. "At the heart of this vision is Android XR, a powerful platform optimized with AI embedded right from the start."Android XR, co-developed by Samsung Electronics, Google and Qualcomm Inc., is an extended reality (XR) operating system designed to support XR devices such as headsets and smart glasses.The Galaxy XR, code-named Project Moohan, will be the first device to run on Android XR.Yonhap