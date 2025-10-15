Samsung, Hyosung, Hyundai attend Trilateral Executive Dialogue in Japan
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:34
TOKYO — Top business leaders from Korea, the United States and Japan gathered in Tokyo this week for the Trilateral Executive Dialogue (TED), a private forum for economic cooperation, to discuss supply chain risks surrounding China and ways to strengthen trilateral collaboration.
According to diplomatic and business sources on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon attended the two-day meeting, which was held from Tuesday to Wednesday at the Keidanren Kaikan in Tokyo, the headquarters of Japan’s Business Federation.
During the event, participants from the three countries discussed key global issues, including economic security, supply chain stability and energy transition, and explored strategies for deeper cooperation.
“We held broad discussions on ways to enhance economic cooperation among Korea, the United States and Japan,” Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo told reporters.
“Three dynamic nations. One pioneering partnership […] We’re converting words into investment in stronger economic and energy ties and critical technology collaboration,” U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass wrote on X.
TED is a private consultative body launched in 2023 that brings together leaders in government, business and academia from the three countries to discuss global economic challenges and cooperation.
The first meeting was held in the United States in 2023, followed by a second session in Seoul in September of last year.
This year's event was hosted by Keidanren and organized by the 21st Century Policy Institute, a U.S.-based think tank. Around 100 key figures from the three countries — including government officials, lawmakers and corporate executives — took part.
Japanese participants included representatives from Toyota, Sony Group and NEC.
Hyundai Motor's Chung spoke during the session on technology, cybersecurity and AI, presenting Hyundai's vision for communications and information technology. He also delivered opening remarks at the welcoming dinner alongside U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.
Kim Woo-june, the president of Samsung Electronics' networks business division, joined the same session to discuss technological collaboration in AI.
Hyosung Chairman Cho presented during a session on energy cooperation, outlining plans for expanding power infrastructure in the energy transition era.
Shin Hak-cheol, the vice chairman of LG Chem, and Yu Jeong-joon, the vice chairman of SK Group, also participated in the energy panel, addressing energy security and sustainable growth strategies.
Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin and Samsung Heavy Industries Vice Chairman Choi Seong-an attended as well.
The event featured five key sessions: finance and investment; energy; technology, cybersecurity and AI; supply chain and trade; and shipbuilding and strategic competitiveness.
Participants reportedly agreed that the three nations must strengthen industrial cooperation frameworks amid China’s export controls and the global restructuring of supply chains.
This year’s dialogue also featured SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son, who held a special conversation with Sen. Hagerty. Industry watchers speculated about a possible separate meeting between Son and Samsung’s Lee, as the two have previously discussed collaboration in AI and semiconductors, including SoftBank’s “Stargate Project,” during a meeting in February. Stargate refers to a joint venture created by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and MGX.
After the conference concluded, Lee was approached by reporters outside Keidanren Kaikan. Asked about his son Ji-ho, who enlisted in the Navy in September, Lee said, “He was deciding between the Air Force and Navy before being accepted into the Navy. He calls every day, saying it’s tough.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
