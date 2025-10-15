갤럭시 S26으로 귀환하는 삼성 엑시노스… 스냅드래곤과 성능 격차는 여전
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 10:04
Samsung’s Exynos to return in Galaxy S26, but still falls short of Snapdragon in test
갤럭시 S26으로 귀환하는 삼성 엑시노스… 스냅드래곤과 성능 격차는 여전
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 10-12, 2025
The long-anticipated comeback of Samsung Electronics’ Exynos mobile processor, likely to power the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, will be a significant test of the company's chipmaking capabilities and a strategic move to cut costs and dependence on Qualcomm.
long-anticipated: 기대가 큰
upcoming: 차기, 곧 출시될
capability: 역량
dependence: 의존도
삼성전자의 모바일 프로세서 엑시노스가 많은 관심 속에 다시 모습을 드러낼 예정이다. 차기 갤럭시 S26 시리즈에 탑재될 가능성이 높은 이번 엑시노스는 삼성의 반도체 제조 역량을 가늠하는 중대한 시험대이자, 퀄컴 의존도와 비용을 줄이기 위한 전략적 행보로 평가된다.
In the first half alone, the Korean electronics giant spent 7.8 trillion won ($5.5 billion) for purchasing mobile application processors — the bulk of which went to San Diego-based Qualcomm, as the Galaxy S25 series relied heavily on the U.S. chipmaker’s Snapdragon platform.
the bulk of: ~중 대부분
rely heavily on: 크게 의존하다
삼성전자는 올해 상반기에만 모바일 애플리케이션 프로세서 구매에 7조8000억원을 지출했으며, 이 중 대부분은 미국 샌디에이고에 본사를 둔 퀄컴에 돌아갔다. 이는 갤럭시 S25 시리즈가 퀄컴의 스냅드래곤 플랫폼에 크게 의존했기 때문이다.
It is widely expected that both Snapdragon and Exynos processors will be used simultaneously for the Galaxy S26 lineup, with deployment varying by model and region.
simultaneously: 동시에, 병행하여
deployment: 탑재, 이용
vary by: ~에 따라 차이가 나다
갤럭시 S26 시리즈에는 스냅드래곤과 엑시노스 프로세서가 모델과 지역에 따라 병행 탑재될 것으로 널리 예상된다.
Still, early benchmark tests reveal a performance gap between the Exynos and Snapdragon chips. Leaked Geekbench results showed single-core and multi-core scores of 3,309 and 11,256 for the Exynos 2600, placing the chip behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which scored 3,831 and 12,459, respectively.
reveal: 드러내다
place A behind B: A가 B보다 뒤쳐지다
score: 기록하다
다만 초기 벤치마크 테스트에서는 엑시노스와 스냅드래곤 간의 성능 격차가 드러난다. 유출된 긱벤치 결과에 따르면 엑시노스 2600은 싱글코어 3,309점, 멀티코어 11,256점을 기록했으며, 이는 각각 3,831점과 12,459점을 기록한 스냅드래곤 8 Gen 5보다 떨어지는 수치다.
The chipset is built on Samsung’s new 2-nanometer gate-all-around (GAA) technology, which replaces the Fin Field-Effect (FinFET) architecture that dominated previous process nodes. Unlike FinFET, which surrounds transistors on three sides, GAA transistors wrap the gate entirely, promising tighter control, reduced leakage and improved efficiency.
be built on: ~을/를 기반으로 만들어지다
replace: 대체하다
surround: 주변을 감싸다
wrap: 감싸다
이번 칩셋은 삼성의 최신 2나노 게이트올어라운드(GAA) 공정을 기반으로 제작됐다. 이 기술은 이전 노드의 중심이 됐던 핀펫(FinFET) 설계를 대체하며, 트랜지스터를 세 면에서 감싸는 핀펫과 달리 게이트를 모두 감싸 전류 누설을 줄이고 제어력을 높이며 효율을 개선한다.
A longstanding weakness for Exynos chips has been overheating. Analysts now believe Samsung has partly solved the issue by separating the application processor (AP) from the modem, reducing thermal loads.
longstanding: 오랜
overheating: 발열
thermal load: 열 부하
엑시노스의 오랜 약점은 발열이었다. 하지만 애널리스트들은 삼성전자가 이젠 애플리케이션 프로세서와 모뎀을 분리하는 방식으로 열 부하를 줄여 발열 문제를 부분적으로 해결했다고 보고 있다.
“By separating the AP from the modem, Samsung is expected to minimize overheating risks that have long been seen as a weakness, which would mark a positive development for foundry utilization rates,” said Ryu Hyung-keun, analyst at Daishin Securities.
be expected to: ~할 것으로 기대되다
utilization rate: 가동률
류형근 대신증권 연구원은 “애플리케이션 프로세서와 모뎀을 분리해 삼성은 오랫동안 약점으로 지적돼 온 발열 문제를 최소화할 수 있을 것으로 예상하며 이는 파운드리 가동률 측면에서도 긍정적인 변화가 될 수 있다”고 말했다.
However, separating the modem also increases the overall chip area, which could in turn hurt power efficiency. Samsung claims its 2-nanometer GAA process delivers a 12 percent performance boost and 25 percent efficiency gain over the 3-nanometer process.
in turn: 결과적으로
boost: 향상
다만 모뎀을 분리하면 전체 반도체 면적이 증가하게 되고, 이는 결과적으로 전력 효율성에 부정적인 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 삼성은 자사의 2나노 GAA 공정이 기존 3나노 공정 대비 성능은 12%, 효율은 25% 향상됐다고 주장한다.
But the fundamental determinant will be yield — the percentage of usable chips produced per wafer.
fundamental: 핵심의, 궁극적인
determinant: 관건
yield: 수율
하지만 핵심 관건은 수율, 즉 웨이퍼 한 장에서 실제로 사용 가능한 반도체의 비율이다.
“If yield and reliability falter again at 2-nanometer, Samsung’s foundry business could be in real trouble. Success at this node is seen as a double-edged sword: if it works, it’s a breakthrough; if it fails, it could damage credibility and stall future momentum,” said Lee Jong-hwan, professor of system semiconductor engineering at Sangmyung University.
falter: 흔들리다
double-edged sword: 양날의 검
breakthrough: 돌파구
상명대 시스템반도체공학과 이종환 교수는 “2나노에서 수율과 신뢰성이 다시 흔들릴 경우, 삼성 파운드리 사업은 심각한 어려움에 직면할 수 밖에 없다”고 말했다. 또 “이 노드에서의 성공은 양날의 검과 같은데, 되면 돌파구지만, 안되면 신뢰도에 상처를 입고 향후 모멘텀도 잃게 된다”고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
