Visitors explore AI character-generation technology during the Amazon Web Services AI Industry Week at Coex in Gangnam District, Seoul, on Oct. 15. [YONHAP]
Blue skies, Black Eagles
Me, myself and AI
Samsung Electronics looks to join the smart headset market with Galaxy XR
A month after ICE raid and detention, LG Energy is bringing workers back to Georgia
Association of Newspapers calls for AI companies to disclose training data
Artists reclaim art by utilizing AI in three Seoul exhibitions
[AI IN ACTION] What do poems, orchestras and steaks all have in common? AI.
[AI IN ACTION] From K-pop to webtoons, K-content is no stranger to AI
Google says new Korean AI Mode will upend nation's search ecosystem
Science, industry, SME ministries sign MOU to collaborate on AI transformation
