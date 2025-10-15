 Science, industry, SME ministries sign MOU to collaborate on AI transformation
Science, industry, SME ministries sign MOU to collaborate on AI transformation

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 15:00
The Ministry of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon on July 14. [YONHAP]

 
Government ministries for science, industry and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance AI transformation across domestic industries, the ministries said.
 
The Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups agreed that the government should take an active role as the rapid advancement of AI technology brings a new paradigm across industries, while local companies still lag behind the trend.
 

Under the MOU, the ministries pledged to pool their expertise and capabilities to develop interconnected policies aimed at accelerating the national AI transition, fostering new markets through AI integration and supporting the growth of AI startups and SMEs over the next three years.
 
To ensure effective cooperation, the three ministries will set up a policy council and hold regular technical exchange meetings with experts.
 
"We must combine AI with Korea's manufacturing strengths to develop globally competitive technological capabilities," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said. "To achieve this, the three ministries will work as one team to implement consistent policies."

Yonhap
tags AI

