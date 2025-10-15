Seoul Design Week defines the city's aesthetic with over 70 trendy brands
15 Oct. 2025
“Design is identity,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said during the 12th Seoul Design Week's opening ceremony at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.
“Design also strengthens industrial competitiveness, adds art to everyday life and ultimately enhances people’s quality of life — creating a happier, more livable city for all. During Seoul Design Week, every person will have the opportunity to experience design in daily life — to walk through it, enjoy it and make it part of their everyday journey.”
The 2025 edition is co-hosted with local fashion platform 29CM, bringing together collaborations with 70 lifestyle brands. Their works are displayed and sold across four themed sections — Maximalist Life, Rest Admirer, Quiet Foodie and Romantic Pragmatist — each interpreting how design shapes contemporary living.
“At 29CM, our mission as a curator of taste is to help people make better [lifestyle] choices,” said Park Joon-mo, the CEO of Musinsa, which operates 29CM. “Beyond simply selling products, we select brands with distinct philosophies and aesthetics and translate them into storytelling content that offers customers new experiences.”
“As the value of personal taste grows, 29CM’s role continues to expand,” Park added. “We are broadening our reach beyond fashion to include home, beauty and food — helping high-sensitivity design ideas evolve into sustainable businesses. Participating in this year’s Seoul Design Week is a meaningful step in that journey.”
In addition to 29CM’s showcase, the event features a special exhibition of personal items from 10 leading Korean designers, including ceramist Yang Teo and furniture designer Mun Seung-jim.
The Young Designer section highlights works from university students who collaborated with major corporations such as LG Electronics and Nongshim to bring fresh perspectives to established brands.
The Seating Seoul exhibition presents over 100 chairs by 100 designers, including Song Bong-kyu and Jackson Hong, exploring how a single object can express personality, ergonomics and imagination.
Over the weekend, live presentations on design in the AI age will also take place, with experts from diverse fields — from visual design and cultural psychology to advertising, film, journalism and neuroscience — sharing insights on how creativity evolves alongside technology. Attendance is available through advance registration on the official Seoul Design Week website.
