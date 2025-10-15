No longer 'soulless, boring and depressing': How the Seoul Biennale intends to humanize urban architecture

Artists, curators and a BTS member all named as key Korean art market influencers

Hyundai Motor, Tate Modern unveil works of Maret Anne Sara in joint art project

Seoul Design Week defines the city's aesthetic with over 70 trendy brands

Related Stories

All about attitude

From Milan to Seoul — this exhibition has crossed the globe

Everyone can sit in the coveted front row at S/S Seoul Fashion Week

Seoul Fashion Week to run from Sept. 3 to 7 with sustainability theme

Substance and style: Seoul Fashion Week 2025 F/W goes immersive for mass appeal