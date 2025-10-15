Government must act as crimes in Cambodia escalate (KOR)

Shocking reports continue to emerge from Cambodia following the death of a Korean university student who was tortured and killed by a transnational crime group. Yet authorities still lack a clear picture of how many Koreans are involved in such criminal networks, including voice phishing operations.Based on Cambodian government data, the Foreign Ministry estimates that about 2,000 Koreans are working with or trapped inside these organizations, a figure reported to the presidential office. The National Intelligence Service puts the number between 1,000 and 2,000, while the police estimate roughly 600. Since the joint investigation team on voice phishing — established in July 2022 — has booked 829 suspects and arrested 345 over the past three years, the scale of the problem is significant.Some Koreans are believed to have been kidnapped. Police stations across Korea have received reports from families claiming their relatives are being detained in Cambodia. Even those not abducted are thought to be operating under coercion or facing violence. Between January and August this year, 330 kidnapping reports involving Koreans in Cambodia were filed. The government’s passive response has clearly worsened the crisis. This is not a moment for political blame between the current Lee Jae Myung administration and its predecessor; the situation demands an urgent, unified response.At a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 14, President Lee instructed officials to “mobilize all available resources to respond decisively.” Korea’s official development assistance (ODA) to Cambodia exceeds 430 billion won this year, yet meaningful cooperation on combating cross-border crime remains elusive. Seoul must now leverage its diplomatic and law enforcement capacity to the fullest.The government should strengthen coordination with Cambodian police and consider establishing a dedicated “Korean Desk” to handle crimes targeting Korean nationals, staffed by dispatched Korean officers. There are also Koreans currently detained in Cambodian prisons after being caught in criminal operations. Even if they face charges, they should not be left in inhumane conditions. The government must explore repatriation so they can be investigated and tried in Korea.Domestically, authorities must crack down on recruiters and brokers who lure people to Cambodia under false promises of high-paying jobs. Social media continues to overflow with such posts, and those who take the bait often end up forced into voice phishing or similar schemes, creating more victims back home. A comprehensive, long-term international effort is essential to root out these networks.Until the crisis is contained, travel restrictions to Cambodia should be tightened. Korean citizens must also take greater responsibility for their own safety abroad, following official advisories and exercising caution. Personal vigilance remains the first line of defense.20대 한국 대학생이 캄보디아에서 국제 범죄 조직에 고문을 당해 숨진 사건 이후 전해지는 소식은 충격적이기까지 하다. 그러나 캄보디아의 보이스피싱 등 국제 범죄 조직에서 일하는 한국인이 얼마나 되는지 실태 파악조차 제대로 되지 않고 있다. 외교부는 캄보디아 정부의 자료를 토대로 한국인 가담 인원을 약 2000명으로 추산해 대통령실에 보고했다. 국가정보원은 1000명을 조금 넘는 수준으로 보고 있다. 2022년 7월 출범한 보이스피싱 합동수사단이 3년 동안 829명을 입건해 345명을 구속한 것을 감안한다면 결코 적은 규모가 아니다.게다가 이들 중 일부는 납치된 것으로 보인다. 전국 경찰서에는 캄보디아에 가족이나 지인이 감금돼 있다는 신고가 잇따르고 있다. 현재 80여 명의 안전이 확인되지 않는다고 한다. 납치되지 않았더라도 상당수는 자유가 제한된 상태에서 범죄에 가담하거나 폭력에 노출돼 있을 것으로 추정된다. 올해 1~8월에만 캄보디아에서 한국인 납치 신고가 330건에 달했는데, 그동안 정부는 대체 무엇을 했나. 정부의 소극적인 대응이 사태를 키운 측면이 크다. 이제라도 경각심을 갖고 적극적으로 대응해야 한다. 지금은 여야가 윤석열 정부의 잘못이냐, 이재명 정부의 책임이냐를 놓고 싸울 때가 아니다.이재명 대통령은 어제(14일) 국무회의에서 “가용 자원을 총동원해 확실하게 이 문제에 대응하라”고 지시했다. 한국이 캄보디아에 제공하는 공적개발원조(ODA)가 올해만 4300억원을 넘지만, 보이스피싱 범죄 대처와 관련해선 제대로 된 협조를 얻지 못하고 있다. 지금이야말로 외교력을 총동원해야 할 때다. 캄보디아 경찰과의 공조를 강화하고, 현지에 한국인 대상 범죄를 전담할 ‘코리안 데스크’를 설치해 한국 경찰을 파견하는 방안도 적극 추진해야 한다. 현재 캄보디아에는 범죄에 가담했다가 현지에서 체포돼 구금된 한국인도 있다. 범죄 혐의가 있다고 해도 열악한 구금 시설에 있도록 방치할 수는 없는 일이다. 국내로 송환해 수사와 재판을 받도록 하는 방안을 모색해야 한다.아울러 사람들을 유인해 캄보디아로 보내는 국내 모집책과 브로커에 대한 철저한 수사도 필요하다. 지금도 SNS 등에는 고수익을 내세워 동남아행을 권유하는 게시물이 넘쳐난다. 여기에 속아 넘어가면 십중팔구 보이스피싱 같은 범죄에 연루되고, 국내 피해자도 불어나게 된다. 장기적으로 국제 공조를 확대해 이런 범죄단체들을 발본색원할 근본 대책도 강구해야 한다.이번 사태가 해결될 때까지는 캄보디아에 대한 여행 제한 조치도 강화할 필요가 있다. 일반 국민 역시 해외에서 자신의 안전을 스스로 지키려는 인식을 갖고, 정부의 권고와 지시를 철저히 따르는 것이 바람직하다. 개인의 안전은 자신이 먼저 지켜야 한다.