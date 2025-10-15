Roasting peanuts (KOR)

It rained throughout the holiday in Sokcho. Remembering the peanuts a friend had recently harvested and given me, I peeled off the outer shells and roasted them in a frying pan until the room filled with their nutty aroma.I belong to a small circle of five families in Gangwon Province who share a love of gardening. We meet about once a month to exchange flowers and crops we have grown. Last month we traded pumpkins, chili peppers, grapes, hyssop and burnet — this month we brought persimmons, peanuts and apples.Each family takes turns hosting the gathering in their garden. Our conversations are as earthy as our surroundings. “Someone gave me sesame meal, and when I spread it as mulch, the whole field smelled like sesame oil. I was so happy,” one says. Another adds, “Our Pungsan dog started catching one chicken a day, so I had to choose between the dog and the chickens — I let the chickens go.” A third laughs, “I hung a birdhouse on a tree, but now a squirrel lives there. Maybe it should pay rent.” We spend several hours talking about soil, seeds, and seasons — never politics or business — then share a meal before parting ways.The British writer John Seymour is often called the father of self-sufficiency. A journalist by trade, he left city life in 1976 with his wife and daughters to live in the countryside. They farmed, baked bread, made wine and cheese, and supported themselves entirely through their own labor. Seymour never returned to city life until his death at 90. His intent was clear: To free himself from the constraints of industrial society and live independently.When asked in an interview what made self-sufficient living happiest for him, he replied, “When the sun sets, my family cooks dinner together. We talk, my daughter sings or dances and hours pass like minutes. The greatest joy is getting our evenings back.”Seymour said self-sufficiency was not about returning to the past, but about finding ways to live more happily in the present. His question remains relevant today: What truly makes us happy?연휴 내내 속초엔 비가 내렸다. 얼마 전 지인이 수확했다며 전해준 땅콩 생각이 났다. 겉껍질을 제거하고 프라이팬에 덖어주니 고소함이 가득해진다. 나에게는 특별한 모임이 있다. 강원도에 살면서 정원을 가꾸는 다섯 가구의 모임이다. 달에 한 번 정도 만나는데, 자신이 가꾼 꽃과 수확물을 나눈다. 지난달에는 호박과 고추, 포도, 하설초, 오이풀의 나눔이 있었고, 이번 달에는 감과 땅콩, 사과였다.다섯 가구는 돌아가며 자신의 정원으로 초대한다. 만나면 대화가 좀 특이하다. “누가 깻묵을 줘서 그걸로 멀칭을 했더니 밭에서 참기름 냄새가 가득해 너무 행복하다” “키우던 풍산개가 하루에 한 마리씩 닭을 잡아서 개냐, 닭이냐 고민하다 닭을 포기했다” “나무에 새집을 매달았는데 거기에 다람쥐가 산다. 집값을 받아야 하는 거 아니냐.” 정치·경제·교육과는 무관한 정원 이야기를 서너 시간 나누고 밥 먹고 헤어진다.영국인 존 시모어는 자급자족의 아버지라 불린다. 언론인이었던 그는 자급자족의 삶을 살겠다며 아내와 딸들을 데리고 1976년 시골로 들어갔다. 농사를 짓고, 빵·와인·치즈를 만들어 식생활을 해결했다. 아흔에 삶을 끝낼 때까지 도시로 돌아가지 않았다. 그의 의도는 분명했다. 산업화된 사회에서 벗어나 진정한 독립을 하기 위해서였다. 한 인터뷰에서 자급자족의 삶이 주는 가장 행복한 점이 뭐냐는 질문에 이렇게 말했다. “해가 지면 식구들이 함께 밥을 지어 먹고, 이야기를 나눈다. 딸이 노래를 부르고 춤을 추기도 하고, 이야기로 두 세시간이 흘러간다. 저녁 시간을 돌려받았다는 것이 제일 행복하다.”존 시모어는 자급자족이 과거로 돌아가자는 게 아니고, 지금 이 시대에 우리 삶이 좀 더 행복해질 방법을 찾는 것이라고 했다. 무엇이 우리를 진정으로 행복하게 하는가, 이 질문을 다시 좀 해보자는 것이다.