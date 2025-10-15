Culture minister seeks to expand K-pop concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium

Korea's culture and sports minister on Tuesday said the government will push for measures to allow more large-scale K-pop concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium, the capital's only venue capable of holding more than 50,000 spectators.Chae Hwi-young made the remarks during a parliamentary audit of his ministry after lawmakers noted the country's lack of suitable venues for major K-pop events."The government is considering ways to use protective mats similar to those at London's Wembley Stadium to prevent lawn damage at Sangam World Cup Stadium," Chae said, using another name for the Seoul facility.The stadium has recently hosted solo concerts by top artists, such as Lim Young-woong and IU, but renting the venue has been difficult due to concerns about turf damage."I will have the culture ministry lend the mats to the Seoul Metropolitan Government for use at the stadium," Chae said. "We will test ways to make the venue available for performances as soon as possible."The ministry also plans to support the budget to upgrade the stadium for concerts, including turf restoration, lighting and sound equipment and the purchase of protective mats. It discussed the plan with the Seoul government last month and is seeking to increase next year's budget by 2.1 billion won ($1.46 million) to implement the plan, according to media reports.In the longer term, the ministry aims to ensure that new large-scale performance venues and sports facilities — including Seoul Arena (2027), Cheongna Dome (2028), Goyang K-Culture Valley (2029) and Jamsil Dome (2032) — open as scheduled. A feasibility study is planned next year for a new arena with a capacity of 40,000 to 50,000 seats in the greater Seoul area, according to officials.Yonhap