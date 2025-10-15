Disney+ documentary to commemorate full decade of Seventeen
A four-part documentary series covering the past 10 years of K-pop megaband Seventeen will be released through Disney+ starting on Nov. 7.
The “Seventeen: Our Chapter” series will revolve around the “Right Here” world tour, during which the 13-member band met with over a million fans around the world, as well as the “Seventeen in Carat Land” meet and greet event and the band's fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday.”
The first episode will be released on Nov. 7, followed by one new episode every Friday.
Seventeen has been holding various events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut this year. It is currently on the U.S. leg of its “New_” world tour and is set to continue with shows in Japan in November.
