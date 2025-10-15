Girl group NMIXX to kick off 1st world tour next month
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:29
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group NMIXX will kick off its first world tour with two concerts in Incheon next month, the sextet's agency JYP Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” Incheon performances will take place at the Inspire Arena on Nov. 29 and 30, marking the beginning of the girl group's first world tour since its debut in February 2022.
Ticket sales will take place on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. for members of NMIXX's fan club, and general sales will take place on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., both on Yes24.
NMIXX released its first full-length album “Blue Valentine” on Monday. The title track placed high on local music charts, including No. 11 on the Melon Top 100 chart and No. 1 on the Bugs Now Hot music chart.
