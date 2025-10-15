 Girl group NMIXX to kick off 1st world tour next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group NMIXX to kick off 1st world tour next month

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:29
Girl group NMIXX's first world tour poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group NMIXX's first world tour poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group NMIXX will kick off its first world tour with two concerts in Incheon next month, the sextet's agency JYP Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
The “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” Incheon performances will take place at the Inspire Arena on Nov. 29 and 30, marking the beginning of the girl group's first world tour since its debut in February 2022.
 

Related Article

 
Ticket sales will take place on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. for members of NMIXX's fan club, and general sales will take place on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., both on Yes24.
 
NMIXX released its first full-length album “Blue Valentine” on Monday. The title track placed high on local music charts, including No. 11 on the Melon Top 100 chart and No. 1 on the Bugs Now Hot music chart.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NMIXX JYP Entertainment concert world tour Incheon

More in K-pop

TXT sells virtually all tickets for its VR concert film

Girl group NMIXX to kick off 1st world tour next month

Culture minister seeks to expand K-pop concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium

The K-pop photo card frenzy comes with a catch. Here’s how not to get scammed.

Finally solo, Bae Jin-young wants to show fans the rest of himself

Related Stories

NMIXX continues to boldly fuse genres in third EP "Fe3O4: Stick Out"

NMIXX to fuse country with hip-hop in third EP

NMIXX to release first full-length album 'Blue Valentine' on Oct. 13

Nmixx to come back with new EP on July 11

Twice adds shows in Mexico, Brazil to its world tour
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)