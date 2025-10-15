TXT sells virtually all tickets for its VR concert film
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:39
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Tomorrow X Together's VR concert film “Heart Attack” has sold 99.43 percent of all possible tickets since the film's release on Friday, production company Amaze said Wednesday.
“Heart Attack” hit the Megabox Coex theater in southern Seoul on Friday as a follow-up to Tomorrow X Together's first VR concert film “Hyperfocus” released in 2024. The new project integrated AI-powered video processing and Unreal Engine-based VFX to blur the lines between reality and fantasy, promising immersive visuals that match the group’s performance, according to Amaze.
“We have been receiving rave reviews from audiences, who told us that they wanted us to make a new film every quarter,” Amaze said in a statement. “Fans have also remarked that the quality was even better than last year, and that it's no different from watching a real concert.”
Following the Seoul run, the VR concert film will also be screened in theaters across Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka. The Seoul theater will show the film through Nov. 16.
