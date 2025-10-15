 'Unpretty Rapstar' returns after 9 years with 'Hip Pop Princess'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'Unpretty Rapstar' returns after 9 years with 'Hip Pop Princess'

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 16:20
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Contestants of Mnet's ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess″ attend a press conference in southern Seoul on Oct. 15 ahead of the show's premiere on Oct. 16. [CJ ENM]

Contestants of Mnet's ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess″ attend a press conference in southern Seoul on Oct. 15 ahead of the show's premiere on Oct. 16. [CJ ENM]

 
Mnet has brought back its iconic female rapper competition series “Unpretty Rapstar” (2015-) after a nine-year hiatus with the fourth and latest installment, “Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess.”
 
And no, that’s not a typo: The new season of the show aims to blend hip-hop and pop to debut a hip-hop-focused girl group from its 40 contestants, half of who are from Korea, and the other half from Japan. 
 

Related Article

 
The concept marks a sharp departure from the show’s original format, which centered on fierce competition among female rappers. Yet the essence remains the same, according to girl group i-dle's Soyeon, who returns to the series as a host and judge after competing as a contestant in its third season in 2016.
 
″From left: Singer-actor Takanori Iwata, dancer Riehata, i-dle's Soyeon and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko pose for photos during a press conference in southern Seoul on Oct. 15 ahead of the premiere of ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess″ on Oct. 16. [CJ ENM]

″From left: Singer-actor Takanori Iwata, dancer Riehata, i-dle's Soyeon and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko pose for photos during a press conference in southern Seoul on Oct. 15 ahead of the premiere of ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess″ on Oct. 16. [CJ ENM]

 
“It’s a very different show from the previous seasons of ‘Unpretty Rapstar,’” noted the singer-producer during a press conference in southern Seoul on Wednesday, ahead of the show’s premiere on Thursday. “But the core characteristics of the show remain similar.”
 
Soyeon pointed out that while “Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess” follows an idol-audition format unlike the previous seasons, the dynamics and characteristics of the contestants are notably different from other typical K-pop audition programs.
 
The difference mainly comes from the fact that the contestants are required to actively take part in the creative process, from writing their own rap verses and styling themselves to crafting choreography.
 
Such a format reflects the original mission of the series, as in its initial concept, the show aimed to put a spotlight on the skills and musicianship of female rappers rather than their appearances — hence the title.
 
“In other audition programs I took part in as a judge, I used to put a lot of stress on charms and star qualities,” Soyeon said. “But this time, since it’s ‘Unpretty Rapstar,’ I’ve been telling the contestants that their skill will be the first and most important factor.”
 
Four mentors, or ″main producers,″ of Mnet's ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess″ [CJ ENM]

Four mentors, or ″main producers,″ of Mnet's ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess″ [CJ ENM]

 
“Our ultimate goal is to debut a group that merges hip-hop and pop,” said the show’s main producer Jeong Min-seok. “The title reflects our hope to have the skill-driven competitions and displays of honesty and confidence from participants that defined ‘Unpretty Rapstar’ in previous seasons.”
 
Soyeon will mentor the contestants as one of the four judges of the show, alongside Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko, Japanese choreographer Riehata and actor-singer Takanori Iwata.
 
“Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess” is a Korea-Japan joint project between CJ ENM, which operates Mnet, and Japan’s PR agency Hakuhodo. The two companies co-founded a joint venture, Chapter-I, with the upcoming show serving as the company’s inaugural project.
 
The showrunners stressed that the resulting group will be quite different from what the industry has seen before.
 
“It will be integral [for contestants] to be able to tell a story that can resonate with young audiences from both Korea and Japan,” said Hwang Geum-san, who oversees the “Unpretty Rapstar” project in Chapter-I.
 
“So we're seeking to launch a group that can tell its own story in its own voices, capable of producing its own music and choreography with live performance capabilities.”
 
The number of members who will make up the final group is yet to be decided. Global fan votes, which opened on Monday, will be reflected in the show starting from the third episode, according to Mnet.
 
“Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess” will premiere at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday on Mnet in Korea and the streaming platform U-Next in Japan.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags CJ ENM Mnet Unpretty Rapstar

More in K-pop

'Unpretty Rapstar' returns after 9 years with 'Hip Pop Princess'

Disney+ documentary to commemorate full decade of Seventeen

BTS members rake in $40M worth of earned media value during autumn fashion week events

BTS's Jin contributed the most to promoting Korean tourism, according to Picnic fan poll in August

TXT sells virtually all tickets for its VR concert film

Related Stories

CJ ENM marks 30 years, looks to global future at 'Mnext: Worlds of Mnet Since 2025'

ZeroBaseOne to release debut solo on July 10

2024 MAMA Awards last day red carpet — in pictures

K-pop goes stateside as MAMA Awards prepares for U.S. debut in Los Angeles

ZeroBaseOne to join Mnet's Chat messaging service on May 1
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)