Actor Lee Dong-wook's agency warns legal measures against extreme fans
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 10:17
"There have been continued cases of individuals attempting to contact Lee Dong-wook or visiting his unofficial schedules and private residence without permission, including leaving inappropriate letters," Lee's agency Kingkong by Starship said in an official statement posted to social media on Tuesday.
The agency said it will take “strict legal action” against any and all privacy violations, including “unauthorized visits to the actor’s residence, intrusions into private spaces, tracking unofficial schedules and leaking personal information.”
It also warned that “obtaining flight information through improper means during overseas or private schedules, or boarding the same flight to attempt in-flight contact with the artist, will also be treated as a privacy violation subject to legal action.”
“These actions are clearly illegal,” the agency said, adding, “We ask for restraint and cooperation to protect the artist’s safety and rights.”
Lee wrapped filming in August for the JTBC drama series “The Nice Man” and has completed filming for the second season of Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers” (2024) series, which is set to be released next year.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
