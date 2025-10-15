 'Boys Planet II' exhibit in Shanghai to run through Oct. 26
'Boys Planet II' exhibit in Shanghai to run through Oct. 26

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 16:20 Updated: 15 Oct. 2025, 16:39
Mnet ″Boys Planet II″ archive exhibition open in Shanghai [MNET]

An exhibition of archival footage and photos from Mnet's audition program “Boys Planet II” kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday.
 
The exhibition features the costumes worn by the contestants of the audition program, as well as behind-the-scenes videos and props by used during the show.
 

Handwritten letters and voice messages from the participants are also on display.
 
The exhibition will take place until Oct. 26. All tickets for the first week of the exhibition sold out in 10 minutes, according to the cable channel Mnet.
 
The winners of the show will make their debut within the first half of 2026 under the group name Alpha Drive ONe (ALD1).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
