'Genie, Make a Wish' tops Netflix non-English series chart
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 10:08
The Korean romantic fantasy series "Genie, Make a Wish" has climbed to the top of Netflix's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
The romantic comedy jumped from its initial No. 5 debut to the top, garnering 8 million views for the week that ended on Sunday.
Premiering on Oct. 3, the 12-part Netflix original follows Ga-young (Bae Suzy), a woman with an antisocial personality disorder. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally awakens a genie (Kim Woo-bin), who has been in sleep for a millennium in a Dubai desert. In return for his freedom, he grants her three wishes.
The series is penned by celebrated writer Kim Eun-sook, known for her string of megahit TV series, including "Secret Garden" (2010), "Heirs" (2013), "Descendants of the Sun" (2016) and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016-17). Ahn Gil-ho, the director of "The Glory," took over the series after the departure of its initial director Lee Byeong-heon, known for films such as "Extreme Job" (2019) as well as TV series, such as "Chicken Nugget" (2024).
