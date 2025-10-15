Air show to highlight upcoming defense expo

The Air Force will hold an air show and a series of events for the public and aerospace experts during an international defense exhibition set to kick off later this week, the armed services said Wednesday.The air show will take place at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Friday, the first day of the biennial Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) set to run though next Friday, according to the Air Force.It will feature flight demonstrations by the Air Force's key fighter jets, such as the F-35A and the KF-21 under development, and a performance by the Black Eagles acrobatic team.During the exhibition, the Air Force also plans to showcase an array of aircraft and air defense systems to the public, and provide business sessions for aerospace and arms industry experts.Gen. Son Sug-rag, Air Force chief of staff, will hold bilateral meetings with his overseas counterparts to discuss ways to expand military and industry cooperation during the weeklong event, the armed service said.The upcoming defense exhibition will held at Seoul Air Base and Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, with business-focused programs taking part in the latter venue.Launched in 1996 as the Seoul Airshow and expanded in 2009 to include ground defense systems, ADEX is Korea's largest aerospace and defense trade exhibition. It aims to boost exports of domestic defense products and promote technology exchanges with global manufacturers.Yonhap