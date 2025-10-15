Korea JoongAng Daily Forum to mark paper's 25th anniversary

The Korea JoongAng Daily will host a forum on the theme of "Korea's New Playbook: Adapting to Tomorrow" on Thursday, Oct. 16, to mark the 25th anniversary of the newspaper's founding.The 2025 Korea JoongAng Daily Forum will bring together members of the diplomatic corps in Seoul, as well as business and media leaders.The event will feature a keynote speech by Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young, who will focus on a new framework for inter-Korean relations.Nexon Korea Senior Vice President Park Jeong-moo will also give a special presentation exploring the significance of the Nexon Icons Match, an exhibition series that brought legendary football players to Korea.The event will be conducted in English, with simultaneous interpretation.We look forward to your interest.: Oct. 16, 2025: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Sapphire Ballroom, 3rd floor, Lotte Hotel Seoul