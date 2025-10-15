 BTS's Jin contributed the most to promoting Korean tourism, according to Picnic fan poll in August
BTS's Jin contributed the most to promoting Korean tourism, according to Picnic fan poll in August

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 15:16
BTS member Jin poses at a press conference for Netflix's reality show Kian's Bizarre B&B on April 15. Jin has been selected as the K-pop star who contributed the most to promoting Korea’s tourism. [NEWS1]

Boy band BTS member Jin has been selected as the K-pop star who contributed the most to promoting Korea’s tourism, according to fan voting platform Picnic.
 
Throughout Picnic’s online poll, which ran from Aug. 15 through Aug. 29 with participation from fans in 175 countries, Jin garnered 481,740 votes, or 33.4 percent of the total votes. He was followed by his bandmate V, who received 451,012 votes (30.2 percent) and Hoshi of the boy band Seventeen, who received 438,541 votes (28.4 percent).
 

The poll evaluated artists known for their involvement in Korean tourism promotion or their related activities, collecting around two million votes.
 
According to the voting platform’s press release, Jin has actively participated in tourism-related and promotional activities. The artist has appeared in multiple promotional posters and videos as part of the Seoul Tourism Organization’s “Feel Soul Good” campaign, launched last year.  
 
The winning piece of fan art celebrating Jin's selection as the K-pop star who contributed the most to promoting Korea’s tourism. [PICNIC]

Jin will wrap up his fan concert tour with two encore performances of his #Runseokjin tour at Incheon Munhak Stadium on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop–themed voting platform Picnic holds interactive votes on various topics every two weeks.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
