 Yoon Suk Yeol responds to special counsel questioning regarding insurrection charges
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 10:08
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Sept. 26. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Sept. 26. [NEWS1]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol responded to questioning on Wednesday by the special counsel team investigating allegations of insurrection and treason tied to the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law crisis, marking the first face-to-face interrogation by prosecutors since he was rearrested in July.
 
Yoon departed from the Seoul Detention Center around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was transferred to the office of the special counsel, located at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
 

“The special counsel requested an arrest warrant for Yoon on charges of treason on Sept. 30, and the warrant was issued on Oct. 1,” said special counsel assistant Park Ji-young in a press briefing on Wednesday. “In accordance with criminal procedure, we ordered its execution at the detention center on Oct. 2.”
 
“Due to trial scheduling, the detention center planned to execute the warrant around 8 a.m. today,” Park added. “However, when a corrections officer informed Yoon of the warrant and execution plans in advance, he voluntarily agreed to appear for questioning, so the warrant was not enforced.”
 
Yoon has been ignoring the counsel's summons and has also failed to submit a statement of nonattendance.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
