 1 dead, 1 critical after chain collision on expressway in Gongju
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 17:23
An ambulance [YONHAP]

A chain collision involving an SUV on the Dangjin-Daejeon Expressway in Gongju, South Chungcheong, left one person dead and another critically injured Wednesday.
  
The accident occurred at about 12:09 a.m. in the direction of Dangjin, close to the Yugu Interchange in Yugu County, according to fire authorities. 
 

Investigators said a Hyundai Avante first crashed into a 1-ton truck that was parked on the road shoulder for road work. Moments later, an SUV collided into a tow truck and work vehicle that had stopped to handle the initial collision.
  
Authorities from Gongju Fire Station said a tow-truck driver in their 40s died at the scene, while a work vehicle driver in their 50s was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest. Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
