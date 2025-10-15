1 dead, 1 critical after chain collision on expressway in Gongju
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 17:23
A chain collision involving an SUV on the Dangjin-Daejeon Expressway in Gongju, South Chungcheong, left one person dead and another critically injured Wednesday.
The accident occurred at about 12:09 a.m. in the direction of Dangjin, close to the Yugu Interchange in Yugu County, according to fire authorities.
Investigators said a Hyundai Avante first crashed into a 1-ton truck that was parked on the road shoulder for road work. Moments later, an SUV collided into a tow truck and work vehicle that had stopped to handle the initial collision.
Authorities from Gongju Fire Station said a tow-truck driver in their 40s died at the scene, while a work vehicle driver in their 50s was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest. Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
