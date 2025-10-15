Experts warn relocating fraud groups complicates rescue efforts for detained victims
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 11:56
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Fraud gangs in Cambodia, responsible for kidnapping and detaining Korean nationals, are showing signs of mass moving their locations in a bid to escape investigations. Officials warn that if those groups relocate to other parts of Southeast Asia, it could make the Korean government’s response more difficult.
On Tuesday, multiple Telegram channels and police briefings indicated that several scam groups based in Sihanoukville’s large criminal district known as “Wenqi” have begun moving out.
One Telegram channel posted photos and videos showing many people loading computer monitors and other equipment from apartment-like buildings into vans and cargo trucks.
The posts said, among other things, that “companies in the zone are preparing for urgent evacuation” and that some believe authorities are moving to reorganize the area after Sihanoukville was prominently mentioned in a U.S. report on human trafficking this year.
“We suspect they are relocating after gaining attention from Korean and global media,” a Korean police official said Wednesday.
Some observers say the gangs may have already bribed local officials at prospective destination sites as part of a prearranged “settling” operation.
Given that Korean-led criminal groups already operate in Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, analysts say it would not be difficult for the Cambodia-based networks to move.
Telegram operator and whistle-blower Hwang, who runs a channel exposing overseas voice phishing and related criminal networks, told the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday that “Government action has been far too slow,” adding, “I believe about 70 percent of the criminal groups targeting Koreans have already left Cambodia for other locations.”
Last month, police arrested 25 members of an organized fraud ring operating out of Pattaya, Thailand. Many of those arrested had been recruited through “high-paying job” ads — a method similar to that used by Cambodia-based groups. Those recruits treated their organizations like companies and carried out phone-based scams and other fraud work.
“Many members now active in other Southeast Asian countries appear to have gone chasing high pay,” said a police officer experienced in investigating overseas scam groups. “The behavior of the Cambodian groups is very similar to past organizations that operated elsewhere in the region.”
As of Wednesday, several Korean expatriate online communities still showed recruitment posts luring people with phrases such as “several million won a month,” “overseas employment” and “telemarketing work.”
The bigger concern is that relocating the criminal bases would make rescuing detained victims far harder.
Police are preparing responses such as establishing “Korean desks” — dedicated officers to handle Korean cases — in affected countries, but if the criminal groups move across borders, these measures may become ineffective.
Experts say judicial tracking must be paired with active diplomatic engagement.
“Because Cambodia is an official development assistance recipient, the government should consider responses that use that relationship,” said Jung Jae-hwan, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Inha University. “For example, we could discuss including safety measures in official development assistance packages as an incentive.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)