MBC formally apologizes to mother of weathercaster a year after daughter's suicide

Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing parents, older brother

Koreans canceling trips to Cambodia, other Southeast Asian countries

Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend

Related Stories

Cambodia ready to attract tourists, its tourism ministry says

Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested

Gov't considers sending personnel to bring Koreans awaiting return home from Cambodia

Hey, don't blame us: Cambodian tourism industry, officials nonplussed by Korean response to scam crimes

Cambodian national arrested in Korea for smuggling and selling drug 'Rush'