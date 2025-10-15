Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 16:39
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Wednesday that the Korean government is aiming to repatriate some 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia as early as this weekend.
“We are prioritizing the swift return of more than 60 Korean nationals arrested in a crackdown by Cambodian authorities,” Wi told reporters during a press briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. “We are trying to make it happen by this weekend.”
Many of the detainees were allegedly forced by criminal syndicates to engage in online scams after being confined and, in some cases, tortured. Although they were coerced into the activities, they are currently being held as criminal suspects by Cambodian authorities.
The Korean government is focusing first on repatriating those already in official custody, as rescue efforts for others still trapped inside scam compounds remain uncertain and logistically complex.
“The Cambodian scam industry is believed to involve around 200,000 people of various nationalities who commit online fraud targeting victims worldwide,” Wi said. “Roughly 1,000 Koreans are thought to be involved.”
According to Wi, a recent crackdown by Cambodian authorities resulted in thousands of arrests, including more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and initially 68 Koreans — a number that has since dropped to 63.
“We are making logistical preparations, including flight arrangements, for their return,” he said. “The government’s goal is to carry out the repatriation within this week, ideally by the weekend, though it may be slightly delayed.”
Wi added that the Cambodian government has expressed willingness to cooperate in handing over detained Koreans and has no intention of obstructing the process.
“Cambodia has indicated it is willing to deport the Korean nationals it has arrested. The country is not trying to avoid cooperation for any other reason,” he said. “We should refrain from harboring unnecessary negative perceptions of the Cambodian government or its people.”
The two governments are also forming a bilateral task force of law enforcement agencies to jointly address scam operations.
“The task force will consist of about 20 Cambodian officials and four from Korea,” Wi said. “We expect this joint operation to lead to the arrest of more suspects going forward.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
