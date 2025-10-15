 Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 16:39
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Oct. 15 on the government's response to the surge in kidnapping and confinement crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia. [NEWS1]

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Oct. 15 on the government's response to the surge in kidnapping and confinement crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia. [NEWS1]

 
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Wednesday that the Korean government is aiming to repatriate some 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia as early as this weekend.
 
“We are prioritizing the swift return of more than 60 Korean nationals arrested in a crackdown by Cambodian authorities,” Wi told reporters during a press briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. “We are trying to make it happen by this weekend.”
 

Related Article

 
Many of the detainees were allegedly forced by criminal syndicates to engage in online scams after being confined and, in some cases, tortured. Although they were coerced into the activities, they are currently being held as criminal suspects by Cambodian authorities.
 
The Korean government is focusing first on repatriating those already in official custody, as rescue efforts for others still trapped inside scam compounds remain uncertain and logistically complex.
 
“The Cambodian scam industry is believed to involve around 200,000 people of various nationalities who commit online fraud targeting victims worldwide,” Wi said. “Roughly 1,000 Koreans are thought to be involved.”
 
According to Wi, a recent crackdown by Cambodian authorities resulted in thousands of arrests, including more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and initially 68 Koreans — a number that has since dropped to 63.
 
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press, online scammers arrested by authorities stand in a building in Sihanoukville province, southwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 15. [AP/YONHAP]

In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press, online scammers arrested by authorities stand in a building in Sihanoukville province, southwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 15. [AP/YONHAP]

 
“We are making logistical preparations, including flight arrangements, for their return,” he said. “The government’s goal is to carry out the repatriation within this week, ideally by the weekend, though it may be slightly delayed.”
 
Wi added that the Cambodian government has expressed willingness to cooperate in handing over detained Koreans and has no intention of obstructing the process.
 
“Cambodia has indicated it is willing to deport the Korean nationals it has arrested. The country is not trying to avoid cooperation for any other reason,” he said. “We should refrain from harboring unnecessary negative perceptions of the Cambodian government or its people.”
 
The two governments are also forming a bilateral task force of law enforcement agencies to jointly address scam operations.
 
“The task force will consist of about 20 Cambodian officials and four from Korea,” Wi said. “We expect this joint operation to lead to the arrest of more suspects going forward.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Cambodia Korea

More in Social Affairs

Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend

Koreans canceling trips to Cambodia, other Southeast Asian countries

Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing parents, older brother

MBC formally apologizes to mother of weathercaster a year after daughter's suicide

Fugitive Namyang Dairy heiress reportedly living in Cambodia

Related Stories

Cambodia ready to attract tourists, its tourism ministry says

Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested

Gov't considers sending personnel to bring Koreans awaiting return home from Cambodia

Hey, don't blame us: Cambodian tourism industry, officials nonplussed by Korean response to scam crimes

Cambodian national arrested in Korea for smuggling and selling drug 'Rush'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)