Incheon high school receives stabbing, bomb threats for 3rd day in row
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:07
A high school in Incheon received bomb and stabbing threats for the third consecutive day, prompting police to evacuate students and search the campus.
According to the Incheon Seobu Police Precinct and fire authorities, a post made on the 119 emergency call center's online message board at around 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday claimed that an explosive had been planted at a high school in Seo District.
“Why are [expletive derogatory term for the police] working so hard?” said the post. “You were patrolling all day yesterday — so thorough.”
The message went on to claim the author of the post “sneaked into the school at dawn yesterday and planted improvised bombs made from C4 and mercury fulminate throughout the building.”
The post said the devices were set to detonate before dismissal time and threatened to bring 10 accomplices to kill any survivors.
The poster had given a warning the day before, noting, “Today happens to be a mock exam day and the police were out yesterday, so I doubt they’ll show up even if I warn them — that’s why I’m giving notice.”
Similar posts warning of knife attacks and planted explosives were uploaded on Monday and Tuesday, forcing the school to suspend classes.
Police and fire authorities ordered about 500 students at the high school to go home and began searching the interior of the building.
“We have not yet identified a suspect,” said a police official. “Our priority is safety. We will search the building and step up patrols around the area.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)