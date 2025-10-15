International investigation launched after 20 kilograms of ketamine washed ashore on Jeju Island
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 11:26
SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — About 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of ketamine were found washed ashore on Jeju Island last week, triggering an international investigation into how the massive drug shipment ended up on Korea’s southern coast.
The Jeju Coast Guard said Tuesday that it had received a report on Oct. 7 about suspiciously packaged objects washed up on the shore.
The person who reported the discovery was a member of a local marine cleanup team. Inside a garbage collection bag, the person found several brick-shaped objects, each measuring roughly 25 centimeters by 15 centimeters (10 inches by 6 inches), wrapped in foil and clear plastic. The surface of the packages bore the Chinese character for “tea.” Suspicious of the contents, the individual alerted the Coast Guard, which sent the packages to the National Forensic Service for testing. The substance was later confirmed to be ketamine.
In response, the Jeju Coast Guard formed a special investigation team and launched searches of nearby coastal waters, tracing potential sea and land routes through which the drugs may have entered the country.
The Coast Guard has also requested DNA analysis on evidence collected from the packaging and is working with agencies including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to track possible links to international drug trafficking organizations.
Ketamine is used as an anesthetic for minor surgical procedures and burn treatments but is classified as a narcotic in Korea due to its hallucinogenic effects when abused.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)