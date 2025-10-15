 Korean gov't bans travel to parts of Cambodia in wake of student killing, missing Koreans
Korean gov't bans travel to parts of Cambodia in wake of student killing, missing Koreans

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 18:20
A detention facility believed to be used by Cambodian criminal groups [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Korean government will impose a travel ban on parts of Cambodia starting at midnight Thursday amid a surge in job scam and confinement cases involving Korean nationals.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday that areas currently under a special travel advisory — including the Bokor Mountain area in Kampot Province, Bavet City and Poipet City — will be upgraded to Level 4, or “Travel Ban.” Bokor Mountain is where a Korean national was found dead in August, and both Bavet and Poipet are known to host numerous criminal organizations.
 

Travel advisories for other parts of Cambodia will also be raised. Sihanoukville Province, another area with a high concentration of criminal groups, will be upgraded to Level 3, or “Advisory to Leave.”
 
Regions currently under the special travel advisory, equivalent to Level 2.5, will maintain their current status, while all other areas not subject to Levels 3 or 4 will be designated Level 2, or “Refrain from Travel.”
 
“The issuance of a Level 4 travel advisory means that visiting or staying in those areas is prohibited, and that violators may face legal penalties under the Passport Act and related regulations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We strongly advise citizens planning to travel to those regions to cancel their trips.”
 
The ministry added that it will continue to closely monitor the situation in Cambodia and review whether further adjustments to the travel advisories are necessary.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
