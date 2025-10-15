Korean woman found dead in Vietnam near Cambodia border
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 19:00
A Korean woman in her 30s was found dead near the Vietnam-Cambodia border, police announced on Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.
Police discovered the dead woman on Oct. 7 at an undisclosed location in Vietnam close to the Cambodian border, according to the Hyehwa Police Precinct in Seoul, but the news was only made public on Wednesday.
Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of death. The woman’s body has reportedly been returned to her family following an autopsy.
Korean police have also launched a preliminary inquiry after receiving a report from the woman’s relatives.
Investigators are looking into possible ties between the woman and a voice phishing criminal organization.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
