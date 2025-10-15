1 dead, 1 critical after chain collision on expressway in Gongju

Korean gov't bans travel to parts of Cambodia in wake of student killing, missing Koreans

Police investigate threat to blow up Lotte World, Everland theme parks

Korean woman found dead in Vietnam near Cambodia border

Tension in the air

Related Stories

Cambodia ready to attract tourists, its tourism ministry says

Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested

Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend

Korean gov't bans travel to parts of Cambodia in wake of student killing, missing Koreans

2,000 Korean nationals kept at 50 criminal compounds in Cambodia, says senior police investigator