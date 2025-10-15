MBC formally apologizes to mother of weathercaster a year after daughter's suicide
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 15:58
MBC on Wednesday issued a formal apology to the mother of the late freelance weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who took her own life after alleging workplace bullying.
The apology came 28 days after her mother, Jang Yeon-mi, began a hunger strike in front of the broadcaster’s headquarters in Mapo District, Western Seoul. It has been a year and a month since Oh passed away.
Oh died on Sept. 15 last year after alleging workplace harassment. In a note written earlier that year, she disclosed mistreatment at work and wrote of her distress over workplace bullying. News of her death was only made public three months later.
Jang and MBC President Ahn Hyeong-jun signed a settlement agreement at MBC headquarters on Wednesday. Upon receiving an honorary employee ID issued in her daughter’s name, Jang broke down in tears.
“Thanks to the support and concern of many people, negotiations with MBC were able to conclude with an agreement,” Jang said. “So many thoughts come to mind as I reflect on the past few months. After losing my daughter, I lost my reason to live.”
“I pray for the soul of the deceased, who passed away in the prime of her life,” President Ahn offered his condolences and bowed his head. “I sincerely apologize and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, especially her mother, who has endured unimaginable grief.”
According to the agreement, MBC will set up a memorial space inside its headquarters by Sept. 15, 2026, the second anniversary of Oh’s death. The broadcaster will also provide compensation to the family, and both sides agreed to refrain from any further legal action.
Labor attorney Kim Yu-gyeong, who attended a press conference after the signing ceremony, said the agreement includes all the family’s demands: a formal apology, measures to prevent recurrence, institutional reforms and the conversion of freelance weathercasters to full-time status.
“However, there is still no concrete plan from MBC on how they will implement these reforms or prevent recurrence,” she said.
Park Jeom-gyu, an executive with labor rights group Workplace Gapjil 119 and a representative of the family, noted the broadcaster’s internal resistance.
“Throughout the negotiations, MBC faced strong internal backlash. It’s heartbreaking that it took a 28-day hunger strike to reach this agreement,” Park said, his voice trembling.
Explaining why the family demanded that other freelance weathercasters be made full-time employees, Park said, “This agreement was never about financial compensation. The family hoped it would serve as a beacon of hope for contract workers. They accepted a deeply insufficient agreement in the hopes that it might spark change in the broadcaster's employment practices, often described as a 'department store of irregular workers.'”
MBC’s head of corporate strategy, Park Mi-na, was asked about the company’s reform plans and how it would respond to future workplace abuse.
She emphasized the newly established position of a “coexistence and cooperation officer” created in April to handle labor issues, including freelancers, though not mandated by law.
“If another workplace bullying incident occurs, we will listen to the victim’s wishes and proceed according to the law,” Park said. “Since freelancers cannot be formally disciplined, alternative measures would be considered.”
She added that MBC could not comment on the specific case involving Oh, citing an ongoing lawsuit. MBC said it would eventually eliminate its freelance weathercaster system and instead rely on full-time weather experts.
“Current weathercasters will work until their contracts expire, and we will negotiate their future terms in good faith,” Park said. “We know our actions may seem insufficient, but we will continue to improve working conditions to ensure freelancers can work safely.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191, or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
