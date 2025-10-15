Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing parents, older brother
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 16:16
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought the death penalty for a man accused of killing his parents and older brother in Gimpo, Gyeonggi.
At a sentencing hearing at the Incheon District Court, prosecutors asked for capital punishment for the 36-year-old defendant, who has been charged with parricide and murder. They also requested that he be ordered to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years.
“Permanent isolation from society is necessary,” the prosecution said, also requesting that the man be ordered to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years.
“The defendant brutally killed his parents and brother with a weapon in an inhumane crime,” prosecutors said. “He waited for his mother to return home and killed her after murdering his father and brother, which cannot be seen as a spontaneous act.”
They added that “there is no possibility of social rehabilitation, and a severe punishment is inevitable to reflect the public’s sense of justice.”
The defendant’s lawyer argued for leniency, saying, “He had been socially isolated, his mental health deteriorated over a long time and he committed the crime impulsively.”
In his final statement, the defendant said, “I committed a terrible crime with no excuse. I will accept any punishment.”
The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Nov. 26.
The man was indicted for fatally stabbing his parents, both in their 60s and 70s, and his brother, in his 30s, at their home in Haseong-myeon, Gimpo, on July 10.
Investigators said he first killed his father and brother around 11 a.m., then attacked his mother when she returned home at about 1 p.m.
The man reportedly became enraged after arguing with his family, who had been expressing concern over his joblessness, and killed them following a fight with his brother.
Prosecutors said, “Considering the brutality, premeditation and social impact of the crime, there is no alternative to the death penalty.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)