Tension in the air
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 20:12
Members of the Incheon International Airport Police’s counterterrorism unit stand by at a boarding gate for a Cambodia-bound flight at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Oct. 15, amid controversy over the reported abduction and detention of Korean nationals in Cambodia. Police said they were conducting safety checks and interviews with passengers boarding flights to Cambodia to prevent potential threats.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)