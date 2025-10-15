 A very heated reaction…
A very heated reaction…

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
Following the government’s announcement of its Oct. 15 housing market stabilization plan, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s website temporarily slowed due to heavy traffic. The plan designates all of Seoul and 12 districts in Gyeonggi Province as regulated zones and land transaction permit areas, sharply tightening mortgage limits and taxes on multiple-home owners. While intended to curb speculative buying, the measures triggered intense public interest and debate, reflecting both concern over housing affordability and the urgency of stabilizing the overheated market. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
