CCTV footage contradicts former prime minister’s testimony

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has long claimed that every cabinet member opposed the declaration of martial law on December 3 and that he personally pleaded with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol to reconsider. But closed-circuit footage released during Han’s trial on charges of aiding an attempted insurrection paints a different picture.The special counsel investigating the case unveiled video from the presidential office showing what took place in the main reception room between 8 and 11 p.m. on the night martial law was declared. The footage shows Han returning from a meeting with Yoon alongside then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and then-Justice Minister Park Sung-jae. In his hands were multiple documents, and he pulled another from his suit pocket — casting doubt on his previous testimony.In February, Han told a National Assembly committee that he had “no prior knowledge” of the martial law proclamation and that he only discovered the document afterward, in his office. He also insisted he “had not received any related papers.” Yet the footage clearly shows him holding several. His claim that he found the proclamation in his jacket after the fact now appears questionable. When confronted, Han said he “did not remember everything,” but the video evidence leaves little room for ambiguity.Lee Sang-min’s earlier explanation also appears inconsistent. When accused of directing power and water cuts to media outlets, he said he had “glimpsed a note” from a distance in the president’s office with the words “Fire Agency blackout.” The footage, however, shows Lee seated across from Han, pointing to a document as they discuss its contents — both appearing calm, even smiling.At one point, Han seems to be using his phone to contact other cabinet members, possibly urging them to attend the meeting. He later testified that he expected more attendees to oppose the declaration once gathered. But in the footage, no one resists or raises objections to Yoon’s orders. Not a single minister appears to challenge the decision, despite the clear risks of economic turmoil and reputational damage to the nation.The biblical phrase “even ten righteous people could have saved Sodom” comes to mind. On that night, there was not one.Han, Lee and other former ministers must stop evading responsibility and tell the public the truth about that meeting. The People Power Party, too, should cooperate fully in uncovering the facts. Without such efforts, restoring public trust will remain out of reach.