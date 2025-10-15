Government must act as crimes in Cambodia escalate

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Shocking reports continue to emerge from Cambodia following the death of a Korean university student who was tortured and killed by a transnational crime group. Yet authorities still lack a clear picture of how many Koreans are involved in such criminal networks, including voice phishing operations.Based on Cambodian government data, the Foreign Ministry estimates that about 2,000 Koreans are working with or trapped inside these organizations, a figure reported to the presidential office. The National Intelligence Service puts the number between 1,000 and 2,000, while the police estimate roughly 600. Since the joint investigation team on voice phishing — established in July 2022 — has booked 829 suspects and arrested 345 over the past three years, the scale of the problem is significant.Some Koreans are believed to have been kidnapped. Police stations across Korea have received reports from families claiming their relatives are being detained in Cambodia. Even those not abducted are thought to be operating under coercion or facing violence. Between January and August this year, 330 kidnapping reports involving Koreans in Cambodia were filed. The government’s passive response has clearly worsened the crisis. This is not a moment for political blame between the current Lee Jae Myung administration and its predecessor; the situation demands an urgent, unified response.At a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 14, President Lee instructed officials to “mobilize all available resources to respond decisively.” Korea’s official development assistance (ODA) to Cambodia exceeds 430 billion won this year, yet meaningful cooperation on combating cross-border crime remains elusive. Seoul must now leverage its diplomatic and law enforcement capacity to the fullest.The government should strengthen coordination with Cambodian police and consider establishing a dedicated “Korean Desk” to handle crimes targeting Korean nationals, staffed by dispatched Korean officers. There are also Koreans currently detained in Cambodian prisons after being caught in criminal operations. Even if they face charges, they should not be left in inhumane conditions. The government must explore repatriation so they can be investigated and tried in Korea.Domestically, authorities must crack down on recruiters and brokers who lure people to Cambodia under false promises of high-paying jobs. Social media continues to overflow with such posts, and those who take the bait often end up forced into voice phishing or similar schemes, creating more victims back home. A comprehensive, long-term international effort is essential to root out these networks.Until the crisis is contained, travel restrictions to Cambodia should be tightened. Korean citizens must also take greater responsibility for their own safety abroad, following official advisories and exercising caution. Personal vigilance remains the first line of defense.