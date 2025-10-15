Wednesday's fortune: Steady progress, good health and joyful relationships
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Your health is your greatest wealth — take care
🔹 Spending brings satisfaction today
🔹 Gains outweigh any small losses
🔹 Financial ties or opportunities look favorable
🔹 A profitable side project may arise
🔹 Invest in people — your network is your fortune
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life itself is a rewarding venture
🔹 Each day holds new blessings — appreciate it
🔹 Knock and doors will open
🔹 Dreams inch closer to reality
🔹 Your enthusiasm fuels success
🔹 Speak your wish aloud — the universe listens
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Take a warm bath and relax your body
🔹 Eat hydrating foods to recharge
🔹 Don’t start new ventures today
🔹 Hold steady — avoid expansion
🔹 Focus on defense, not offense
🔹 Remember: nothing comes without effort
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat seafood or nutrient-rich meals
🔹 Hydrate often to maintain balance
🔹 Think carefully before deciding
🔹 Giving will bring more peace than receiving
🔹 Look at the bigger picture, not details
🔹 High goals require patience and perspective
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Learn something new through reading or media
🔹 Conversations will brighten your day
🔹 A piece of good information may arrive
🔹 Plan a shared meal for harmony
🔹 Keep an open mind and communicate kindly
🔹 A positive mindset attracts good fortune
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 North
🔹 Small efforts lead to big outcomes
🔹 Family bonds strengthen your resolve
🔹 Lead confidently and reach your goals
🔹 The more you give, the more you gain
🔹 Build win-win partnerships
🔹 Relationships will grow stronger
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Too many responsibilities bring stress
🔹 Life is a race — pace yourself wisely
🔹 Don’t cling to what’s passing
🔹 Act quickly and confidently
🔹 Stay true to your own path
🔹 Don’t envy others — focus on your stride
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect appreciation and praise
🔹 You may receive kind hospitality
🔹 Progress speeds up for ongoing tasks
🔹 Seize momentum while it lasts
🔹 Doing something beats doing nothing
🔹 Keep optimism at the heart of action
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Unclear | 🧭 North
🔹 Beware of overly friendly strangers
🔹 Appearances can deceive — stay alert
🔹 Avoid risky financial dealings
🔹 Reality may differ from expectations
🔹 Don’t mistake friendliness for affection
🔹 Reflect deeply before reacting
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Using wisely is better than hoarding
🔹 Keep your mind and body active with hobbies
🔹 Half-success is still progress — celebrate it
🔹 Confidence shines brighter when humble
🔹 Find balance, not perfection
🔹 Let modesty guide your actions
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy your favorite pastime
🔹 Eat more greens and fruits today
🔹 Balance ambition with practicality
🔹 Whichever path you choose will lead to gain
🔹 Double benefits come from smart timing
🔹 Expect to be recognized for your effort
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Family or relatives may reach out
🔹 Financial prospects brighten
🔹 Favorable ties bring prosperity
🔹 News or meetings prove fruitful
🔹 Work may pile up — prioritize smartly
🔹 Hope and motivation return
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall outlook.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)