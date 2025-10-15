Lions manager sings praises of unsung heroes after winning KBO postseason series

The Samsung Lions eliminated the SSG Landers in their KBO postseason series Tuesday with two late home runs by sluggers Lewin Diaz and Lee Jae-hyeon.But their dingers ended up mattering only because their bullpen bent and did not break moments earlier in the game. Efforts by two young and unproven relievers, Bae Chan-seung and Lee Ho-sung, were not lost on the winning manager Park Jin-man."They pitched really well in a tough spot, and they saved me and the team," Park said following a 5-2 victory in Game 4 of the first-round series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. The Lions claimed the best-of-five showdown in four games.The Lions took a 2-0 lead into the top eighth in Game 4 of the best-of-five series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. But after reliever Kim Tae-hoon gave up a leadoff walk, all hell broke loose.Park quickly summoned another pitcher, Lee Seung-hyun, who gave up a pinch-hit single to Oh Tae-gon. Lee stayed in the game and then served up a game-tying double to Park Seong-han, who took third on a throwing error and represented the go-ahead run with nobody out.And then, with the Landers' best hitters coming up, manager Park turned to Bae, and the rookie responded to the skipper's faith by getting two strikeouts.The manager then brought in righty reliever Lee Ho-sung to face right-handed slugger Ko Myeong-jun, whose three-game homer streak ended with a fly out against Lee.The game was still somehow tied at 2-2 entering the bottom eighth. Diaz and Lee Jae-hyeon took care of the rest with their back-to-back shots that lifted the Lions to a 5-2, series-clinching victory.When asked why he chose Bae to face right-handed Guillermo Heredia, Park said: "I felt we needed a pitcher who could dominate the opposing hitter with a runner at third. Chan-seung has that ability to strike out batters, and he did just that against Heredia.""That helped us keep the game tied even after we blew that lead," the manager added. "Our two young pitchers really saved the team."The earlier bullpen implosion wasted a gem by starter Ariel Jurado, who tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out nine batters. He only gave up two hits.This performance came three days after Jurado had allowed a walk-off home run in a Game 2 loss."He had some tough moments earlier in the postseason but pitched really well today," Park said. "I can't wait to see what more he can do for the rest of the postseason."Diaz, who led all players in the regular season with 50 home runs and 158 RBIs, had his first postseason homer exactly when the Lions needed it the most."He played like the home run king that he is," the winning manager said. "I hope he can keep hitting for power in the next series."Up next in the second round, which starts Friday, will be the Hanwha Eagles. While the Landers had the best bullpen in the regular season, the Eagles boasted the best starting rotation."We have to get to their starters," Park said. "We don't have much time, but we'll have to do our best to analyze their pitchers and prepare for the new series."Landers manager Lee Sung-yong lamented the lack of firepower from his lineup, with Heredia, Choi Jeong and Han Yoo-seom, their No. 2-3-4 hitters, going a combined 1-for-10."I think our offense peaked in September and then cooled off in October. We were not able to get it back up," Lee said. "This is a bitter pill to swallow. I told the team that we have to remember this feeling and try to take the next step. I want to thank our veterans for leading the way, and I am sure this was a good learning experience for our younger players."Yonhap