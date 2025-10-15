2,000 Korean nationals kept at 50 criminal compounds in Cambodia, says senior police investigator
Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 17:04
More than 50 criminal compounds in Cambodia are believed to be detaining an estimated 2,000 Korean nationals, many of whom were lured with false job offers and are now forced to commit online fraud and scams, a senior Korean police officer said.
“Once you enter one of these compounds, you can’t get out,” said Oh Young-hoon, chief investigator at the Seobu Police Precinct in Busan, in a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday. Oh recently traveled to Cambodia for an undercover investigation into cybercrime rings.
According to Oh, criminal syndicates in Cambodia use Korean brokers to recruit Korean victims by promising high-paying jobs, free airfare and accommodations.
“If the Korean brokers don’t bring in results or if the recruits underperform, they are often beaten,” he said.
Oh had been investigating an investment fraud group based in Cambodia and flew to the country alone on Aug. 21. With assistance from the local Korean community, he visited three suspected crime compounds over a three-day stay.
“These compounds are typically located inside large hotels, resorts, or multistory villas with 4- to 5-meter-high [13- to 16-feet]] walls,” he said. “Security guards at the entrances made it impossible to enter, but I had a strong suspicion Koreans were being held inside.”
The organizational structure is typically led by wealthy Chinese nationals, with Korean team leaders managing operations underneath them, according to Oh. Many of the victims who managed to escape later testified that the first person to approach them was a fellow Korean.
“Korean brokers target victims through acquaintances or social media and recruit them for illegal activities like online gambling, phishing scams and investment fraud,” Oh said. “If they fail to meet quotas, their bank accounts are seized or they are subjected to violence. In some cases, families back in Korea are extorted as well.”
Korean police have noted a surge in Cambodia-based scams since 2024, after areas in the infamously dangerous Golden Triangle — the border region of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand — were designated as travel ban zones in November 2023. Many criminal operations have since relocated to Cambodia, a phenomenon dubbed the “balloon effect.”
“IP traces and suspect profiling show a clear rise in Cambodia-linked crime,” Oh said. “Cambodian authorities are reluctant to crack down on these groups because they inject cash into the local economy and rarely target Cambodian citizens.”
That reluctance, he added, has made international cooperation nearly impossible. Korea’s own diplomatic and investigative footprint in the country is limited.
“Of the 15 staff at the Korean Embassy in Cambodia, only three are police officers handling crime and incidents,” Oh said. “The Korean government must apply diplomatic pressure and dispatch more police directly to Cambodia to make arrests possible.”
Oh also emphasized the need for stronger public awareness campaigns to prevent Koreans from being lured into such traps. On his outbound flight to Cambodia, he encountered a man in his 20s en route to one of these scams. On the return trip, he met a man in his 30s who had escaped captivity.
Both had been enticed by promises of big money.
With Oh’s help, the younger man was immediately handed over to the police attaché upon arrival in Cambodia, while the older man was reunited with his family after landing at Incheon International Airport.
“There are so many cases, I run into victims on the plane,” Oh said. “If someone offers you a high-paying overseas job with free airfare and lodging, it’s guaranteed to be a scam. Never go abroad just based on online ads promising easy money.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE EUN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)