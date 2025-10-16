BOK chief discusses economy, financial trends with Chinese, Japanese central bank heads

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong has met with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts and discussed economic and financial issues of mutual interest, the Korean central bank said Thursday.During the 14th Trilateral Governors' Meeting held in Washington on Wednesday, Rhee, People's Bank of China Gov. Pan Gongsheng and Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda exchanged views on recent economic and financial developments, according to the BOK.The three countries have held the annual meeting since 2009 to promote regional economic and financial stability, and the BOK will host next year's session, it added.Yonhap