Trump repeats claim Korea will pay $350 billion 'upfront' despite unfinalized trade deal

BOK chief discusses economy, financial trends with Chinese, Japanese central bank heads

Korea logs 88.3 trillion-won fiscal deficit in first 8 months of year

Presidential policy chief says 'positive' about tariff talks with U.S.

Korea's top business leaders to visit U.S. to help break tariff negotiation deadlock

Related Stories

SoftBank, Korean conglomerates to join $130 million investment fund for AI startups

New industry minister to visit U.S. this week for tariff negotiations

FKI chairman says Korea should 'give something' in U.S. tariff negotiations

Korea, U.S. talking again on tariffs, aim to reach final deal before APEC summit

OpenAI CEO holds AI summit with chiefs of Samsung, SoftBank in Seoul