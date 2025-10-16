Foreigners scoop up Korean stocks for 5th month in September

Foreign investors net purchased Korean stocks for the fifth consecutive month in September amid a strong performance of the local stock market, data showed Thursday.Offshore investors bought a net 6.07 trillion won ($4.28 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net purchase of 57 billion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Foreigners had been net sellers of Korean stocks for nine consecutive months through April but turned to net buying in May.Following their net purchase in August, offshore investors owned 1,014.6 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 28.7 percent of total market capitalization.By country, investors from Britain were the top buyers in September, net purchasing 2.2 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Ireland with 1.3 trillion won, according to the data.In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 791 billion won worth of bonds last month, marking the eighth consecutive month of net buying.Their holdings of local bonds stood at 308.3 trillion won as of end-September, accounting for 11.3 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.Yonhap