Hana commits 100 trillion won to encourage Korean economic growth
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 18:56 Updated: 16 Oct. 2025, 19:18
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Hana Financial Group unveiled its “Hana Growth for All Project” on Thursday, through which the group will inject 100 trillion won ($70.5 billion) into the Korean economy over five years through 2030 in a bid to support national future growth and economic stability.
The newly launched task force includes all of Hana’s affiliates — including its banking, securities, card, capital, insurance, asset management and venture capital units — and will implement plans in six key areas: supporting companies affected by trade tariffs, promoting productive finance, expanding inclusive finance, protecting financial consumers, leading digital finance and providing nationwide asset management services.
Of the 100 trillion won, 84 trillion won will go to productive finance to facilitate investments in small companies and grow strategic projects, and 16 trillion won will go to finance, which will focus on supporting business owners and citizens struggling due to fiscal difficulties amid recent economic stagnation.
As part of the productive finance segment, Hana Financial Group will allocate 10 trillion won to the National Growth Fund, accounting for about 13 percent of the 75 trillion won to be raised from private and institutional sources in total. The group will also allocate 10 trillion won of its own fund, with 2 trillion won earmarked for venture capital, 6 trillion won to support the formation of private funds, 1.7 trillion won for investment in advanced industries and 300 billion won for projects aimed at promoting balanced regional development.
Hana plans to expand contributions to Korea’s two main policy guarantee institutions and offer 50 trillion won in loans to high-potential companies. The group will further strengthen support for export-oriented SMEs through a 14 trillion won financing program focused on bolstering supply chains and enhancing services for foreign exchange risk management and consulting.
The group’s 16 trillion won inclusive finance initiative will support small business owners and financially vulnerable individuals by easing debt burdens and helping restore credit.
Hana plans to provide 12 trillion won in financial assistance to the self-employed and small business owners over five years, including 1.25 trillion won annually in guaranteed loans supported by regional credit guarantee funds. An additional 1.1 trillion won in liquidity support will be provided through specially designed loan products.
A tailored debt adjustment program worth 10 billion won will be set up annually to proactively assist borrowers who may struggle with repayments despite maintaining good credit, offering options such as long-term installment plans and interest rate reductions.
For young people and low-income households, Hana will provide 4 trillion won in inclusive finance over five years. The group’s banking, card, capital and savings bank affiliates will expand programs aimed at reducing debt burdens, and also introduce a simplified, fully digital application process for debt restructuring.
In addition to expanding productive and inclusive finance, the group plans to strengthen initiatives for consumer protection, digital finance and nationwide wealth management.
“This project represents more than numbers, it is a sincere commitment from Hana Financial Group,” said Chairman Ham Young-joo. “We will fundamentally move away from legacy practices that generated easy profits and redirect capital into productive sectors to support sustainable growth. As a true partner to all financial stakeholders, we are committed to practicing inclusive finance with sincerity.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)